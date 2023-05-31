Revoke e-tendering, Right to Recall Act in 10 days: Haryana sarpanches to govt

Elected village heads from across the state held a rally under the banner of the Haryana Sarpanch Association in Jind and announced to continue their protest until the government accepts their demands of revoking e-tendering process and the Right to Recall Act. The sarpanches also announced various plans, if their demands are not met in the next 10 days.

Sarpanches from across the state a rally in Jind on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Association president Ranbir Singh Samain said they decided to continue their protest against the government and would boycott development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli in the next year polls.

“The BJP-JJP government is trying to end the Panchayati Raj Act by following a dictatorial functioning. The state government resorted to lathi charge on village heads in Jind and Panchkula. If the government fails to accept our demands in the next 10 days, we will gherao the residences of all BJP MPs on June 20. We will install BJP-JJP boycott posters on the welcome sign boards in villages across the state. The sarpanches will seek support from every section of society and urge people to vote against the BJP-JJP in the next year’s poll. We will deploy 30 youths on every booth in Haryana to ensure defeat of candidates of the BJP-JJP alliance. The government either scraps the Right to Recall Act for sarpanches or bring it for MLAs also,” Samain added.

He further asked the state government to increase the wages of MGNREGA workers to ₹600 per day and ₹25 lakh health insurance.

In March, the state government had increased the limit of village development work which can be undertaken without e-tendering from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, the panchayats can get projects done on quotation basis for a total amount of ₹25 lakh in a financial year or upto 50% of the gram panchayat fund, whichever is lower.

