Haryana secures top spot in citizen-centric governance ranking

Haryana has secured the top spot in citizen-centric governance sector ranking for 2021. An official spokesperson said the state has topped the group-A category by securing a collective score of 0.914 in citizen-centric governance and its indicators. The indicator focused on outcomes like the Right to Service Act, grievance redress mechanism and the progress made by the state governments in providing services online.

The spokesperson said that Union home minister Amit Shah released the Good Governance Index-2021 on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The index has been prepared by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances.