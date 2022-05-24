Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Seven former Congress leaders return to party fold

Besides, former INLD MLA Parminder Singh Dhul, who had contested in 2019 on a BJP ticket, and Kishanlal Panchal of the LSP also joined the Congress
Published on May 24, 2022 04:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Seven former Congress leaders rejoined the party in Chandigarh on Monday.

Among the rejoiners are Sharda Rathore, Ram Niwas Ghorela, Naresh Selwal, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki, Zile Ram Sharma and Subhash Chaudhary, who had quit the party to join the BJP, HJC or contest as an Independent.

Besides, former INLD MLA Parminder Singh Dhul, who had contested in 2019 on a BJP ticket, and Kishanlal Panchal of the LSP also joined the Congress.

