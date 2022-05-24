Haryana: Seven former Congress leaders return to party fold
Seven former Congress leaders rejoined the party in Chandigarh on Monday.
Among the rejoiners are Sharda Rathore, Ram Niwas Ghorela, Naresh Selwal, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki, Zile Ram Sharma and Subhash Chaudhary, who had quit the party to join the BJP, HJC or contest as an Independent.
Besides, former INLD MLA Parminder Singh Dhul, who had contested in 2019 on a BJP ticket, and Kishanlal Panchal of the LSP also joined the Congress.
-
Sexual offences against a child: Parents can’t strike a compromise, rules HC
The victim child and her parents can't strike a compromise in the cases of sexual offence against the minor, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ruled.
-
Haryana: Father arrested for raping 6-year-old girl
A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter at a factory, which was shut down for the last many years at Rewari's Dharuhera area, police said on Monday. A spokesperson of Rewari police said the man has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and the girl has been admitted to a hospital.
-
Hisar: Body of one farmer retrieved from tubewell pit
A day after two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed on them at Hisar's Siarwa village, army and NDRF teams pulled out the body of one of them in the wee hours of Monday. Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and district administrative officials attended the funeral of Jagdish's.
-
Life story of famous ragini singer Dada Lakhmi wins accolades at Haryana int’l film fest
Dada Lakhmi, a Haryanvi film based on the life story of state's famous poet and ragini singer Pandit Lakhmi Chand, drew a huge crowd and dominated the concluding day of the Haryana International Film Festival. Directed and co-written by actor Yashpal Sharma, the 2.5 hour feature film is a heartfelt tribute to Chand, who is fondly called Dada Lakhmi. The movie is based on the life story of the legend born in 1903.
-
Haryana: 3 held after exchange of fire in kidnapping case
Panipat police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district. The abductors had demanded ₹80 lakh in ransom. Three of the four kidnappers have been arrested, while two of them also sustained bullet injuries. Two kidnappers were shot in legs in retaliatory fire and the victim was rescued. The accused have been identified as Saurabh, Neeraj, Ankur and Parveen of Muzaffarnagar.
