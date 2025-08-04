Haryana: Sirsa MP demands probe into tablet distribution ‘scam’

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Sunday said that the truth of education system in Haryana under the BJP government has been fully exposed with 5 lakh e-tablets purchased during the post Covid-19 pandemic period turning into mere toys. Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja. (File)

Demanding an “impartial investigation” into what she called the “tablet scam” and seeking strict action against the guilty officials, Selja said that every section of society is suffering due to the wrong policies of the BJP government.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana government in 2022 implemented a ₹620 crore tablet-based digital learning programme called e-Adhigam. Over 5 lakh students of government schools of Class 10 and 12 were provided tablets loaded with PAL software and enabled with free internet services through data SIM cards.

In a statement Selja said that these tablets internet access, are now non-functional and hanging indefinitely.

“No one knows when they will start working,” the Sirsa MP said, adding that though this scheme was launched during the tenure of then-chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the current government has completely derailed it.

“Instead of benefiting students, it has caused them more harm. The curriculum was only loaded for three years, and though the government planned to update the data, even that task was left incomplete,” she said, accusing the government of blindly implementing schemes by relying solely on officials and without assessing whether they are beneficial or harmful.

She said that the academic session of April 2025–26 has already begun and tablets have not been distributed.

“They are probably lying in some corner and gathering dust.”

The entire scheme of distributing computers, tablets, and Edusets without proper planning reeks of corruption, she said, demanding that if the tablets are faulty, they should be repaired and distributed to children along with SIM and internet facilities, as they were purchased keeping students’ interests in mind. “Or else, the government should openly admit that ₹700 crore has gone down the drain,” she said.