Haryana STF apprehended 47 most- wanted criminals in 2021

Haryana’s special task force (STF), which was set up to check organised crime, apprehended 47 most-wanted criminals, 16 gangsters and 164 others involved in heinous crimes in 2021.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said the STF had been actively pursuing gangs and criminals involved in organised crime, and drug trafficking. “The STF had arrested most-wanted gangster, Sube Gujjar from the Delhi Airport. He had a collective reward of ₹7.5 lakh on his head, and was wanted by the Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Police. Ashok Shoki and Monu Kumar, who were also carrying a bounty, were also arrested.”

The STF busted an illegal international call centre in Ambala district, which was duping people shopping from online from e-commerce platforms, and a gang involved in solving entrance exams papers of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL), Staff Selection Commission exam for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Railways, NEET ( National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) examinations, the DGP said.