Haryana students demand conducting exams in both online and offline modes

A day after the Haryana government decided to reopen universities, colleges and other educational institutes from February 1, students and student organisations demanded conducting winter season examinations in both online and offline modes
Haryana government had shut down all educational institutes amid rise in Covid-19 cases. (iStock)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:10 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

A day after the Haryana government decided to reopen universities, colleges and other educational institutes from February 1, students and student organisations demanded conducting winter season examinations in both online and offline modes.

Krishan Punia, a student of MA (English) at Rohtak’s Jat College, said he had returned back to his native village after the government shut down all educational institutes amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Most of our classes were conducted in online mode and a few in offline mode. Many students from other states had moved back to their villages. It will be difficult for everyone to come back for offline exams. So, the university authorities should conduct exams in both modes,” he added.

Deepak Malik, a student leader of the Jannayak Janata Party’s student wing INSO, said he had submitted a memorandum to Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja and urged him to give a chance to students to appear in online as well as offline modes.

“We have also written to the Haryana governor urging him to ensure that all state universities conduct exams in both modes. We have asked the MDU authorities to follow the exam pattern adopted last year. Students should also have a choice to attempt any five questions of total nine in the exams,” Malik added.

INSO national president Pradeep Deswal said they will conduct an online survey to take opinion of students regarding mode of examination.

“I have been receiving calls from students from across state and they are concerned about the mode of exams. Many students face internet connectivity issues in villages and prefer offline mode while some students who cannot come to the university due to Covid and prefer the online mode,” he said.

“All universities should release their exam calendar so that students can start preparing for their odd semester exams,” Deswal added.

MDU registrar Gulshan Taneja said he will discuss this issue with other officials in the meeting before announcing exam dates for graduation and postgraduation courses.

