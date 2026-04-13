In a major push to upgrade public healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana government is targeting ₹100 crore of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding this fiscal.

In a major push to upgrade public healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana government is targeting ₹ 100 crore of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding this fiscal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra on Monday chaired a high-level meeting bringing together senior health officials and over 25 corporate representatives, including public and private sector banks, to channel investments into critical healthcare services.

The ACS said the deliberations were anchored in compelling data from the state’s e-Upchaar system, which revealed that district hospitals handled an overwhelming 95.71 lakh outpatient department (OPD) visits in 2025. District hospitals in Panchkula, Gurugram, Karnal, and Faridabad recorded particularly high patient footfall, reflecting the increasing reliance on public healthcare facilities.

“This surge in patient numbers underscores the urgent need to upgrade infrastructure, expand diagnostic capabilities, and equip hospitals with modern medical technologies to meet growing demand efficiently. A central theme of the meeting was the transformative role of CSR-funded medical equipment in bridging critical gaps in healthcare delivery, especially in rural and underserved regions,” Misra said.

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{{^usCountry}} An official spokesperson said the state has a network of 3,402 health facilities, including 74 district hospitals, 33 urban dispensaries, 25 polyclinics/urban health centres, and 3,270 facilities (122 CHCs, 408 PHCs, 2,740 sub-centres). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official spokesperson said the state has a network of 3,402 health facilities, including 74 district hospitals, 33 urban dispensaries, 25 polyclinics/urban health centres, and 3,270 facilities (122 CHCs, 408 PHCs, 2,740 sub-centres). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson said that CSR interventions are already enabling government hospitals to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services that were previously unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson said that CSR interventions are already enabling government hospitals to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services that were previously unavailable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “With approximately 1,000 haemophilia patients in the state incurring treatment costs of ₹4–5 lakh per patient annually, corporate entities are being invited to fund treatment — estimated at ₹50 crore per year. Recently, the BPCL under its corporate social responsibility programme provided 150 Truenat Quattro molecular diagnostic machines valued at approximately ₹20.5 crore. Apart from this, biomedical equipment worth ₹5.29 crore has been received under the CSR which includes equipment such as colour doppler, ultrasound machine, anaesthesia workstations and floor cleaning machines for various districts of Haryana,” the ACS said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With approximately 1,000 haemophilia patients in the state incurring treatment costs of ₹4–5 lakh per patient annually, corporate entities are being invited to fund treatment — estimated at ₹50 crore per year. Recently, the BPCL under its corporate social responsibility programme provided 150 Truenat Quattro molecular diagnostic machines valued at approximately ₹20.5 crore. Apart from this, biomedical equipment worth ₹5.29 crore has been received under the CSR which includes equipment such as colour doppler, ultrasound machine, anaesthesia workstations and floor cleaning machines for various districts of Haryana,” the ACS said. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACS reviewed a comprehensive list of priority equipment to be deployed through CSR support. These include digital mammography machines for early cancer detection, DEXA machines for bone health assessment, arthroscopy systems with 4K imaging, anaesthesia workstations, advanced life support ambulances, laparoscopy surgical sets, ultrasound colour doppler machines, and orthopaedic surgical tools.

The introduction of such advanced technologies at the district level is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of public hospitals, enabling them to handle complex medical cases locally and reducing the burden on tertiary care centres in major cities.

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