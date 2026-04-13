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Haryana targeting 100-cr CSR funding for healthcare upgrade

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra on Monday chaired a high-level meeting bringing together senior health officials and over 25 corporate representatives, including public and private sector banks, to channel investments into critical healthcare services.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:31 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a major push to upgrade public healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana government is targeting 100 crore of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding this fiscal.

In a major push to upgrade public healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana government is targeting 100 crore of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding this fiscal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra on Monday chaired a high-level meeting bringing together senior health officials and over 25 corporate representatives, including public and private sector banks, to channel investments into critical healthcare services.

The ACS said the deliberations were anchored in compelling data from the state’s e-Upchaar system, which revealed that district hospitals handled an overwhelming 95.71 lakh outpatient department (OPD) visits in 2025. District hospitals in Panchkula, Gurugram, Karnal, and Faridabad recorded particularly high patient footfall, reflecting the increasing reliance on public healthcare facilities.

“This surge in patient numbers underscores the urgent need to upgrade infrastructure, expand diagnostic capabilities, and equip hospitals with modern medical technologies to meet growing demand efficiently. A central theme of the meeting was the transformative role of CSR-funded medical equipment in bridging critical gaps in healthcare delivery, especially in rural and underserved regions,” Misra said.

The ACS reviewed a comprehensive list of priority equipment to be deployed through CSR support. These include digital mammography machines for early cancer detection, DEXA machines for bone health assessment, arthroscopy systems with 4K imaging, anaesthesia workstations, advanced life support ambulances, laparoscopy surgical sets, ultrasound colour doppler machines, and orthopaedic surgical tools.

The introduction of such advanced technologies at the district level is expected to significantly enhance the capacity of public hospitals, enabling them to handle complex medical cases locally and reducing the burden on tertiary care centres in major cities.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana targeting 100-cr CSR funding for healthcare upgrade
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana targeting 100-cr CSR funding for healthcare upgrade
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