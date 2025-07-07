Haryana targets natural farming on 1 lakh acre: Agri minister

Grain market set up in Gurugram to purchase crops grown through natural farming Grain market set up in Gurugram to purchase crops grown through natural farming, said Shyam Singh Rana. (HT File)

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that the state government has established a grain market in Gurugram to facilitate the purchase of crops grown using natural farming methods.

The minister said that a laboratory has also been set up in the market to test the quality of the produce. “Once the quality is assessed, a committee will determine the price and purchase the crop accordingly,” the agriculture minister said while addressing the gathering at the fruit festival mela organised at the subtropical fruit centre in Ladwa on Sunday.

The subtropical fruit centre in Ladwa was established in 2016 under Indo-Israel technology. Starting with 10,000 saplings, the centre now prepares 1 lakh saplings annually for distribution to farmers. Research is being carried out on six crops including mango, litchi, pear, peach and Chikoo.

On this occasion Rana also felicitated 10 progressive farmers from the horticulture sector with ₹5,100 each, a trophy, and a certificate of appreciation.

Rana said that the state government’s goal is to cultivate crops through natural farming on 1 lakh acre land in Haryana. Currently, natural farming is being practiced on 10,000 acres, and this number is steadily increasing.

The minister further said that to increase farmers’ income and encourage a shift from traditional farming, 17 such centres will be established in the state, 11 of which have already been completed. Sub-centres for litchi in Ambala and for strawberries in Yamunanagar will be set up soon. He emphasised the need for farmers to diversify beyond wheat and paddy cultivation into horticulture, fisheries, beekeeping, dairy farming, and other sectors.

He said that the state government continuously formulates new schemes for the benefit of farmers. If any issues arise during implementation, the schemes are revised accordingly to ensure farmers benefit.