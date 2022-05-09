Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Haryana: Teen assaulted by group in Hisar

The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar
A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on May 09, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

An 18-year-old boy was attacked with sticks and iron rods by a group of 12 to 14 persons at his a father’s shop at Hisar’s Uklana town, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas.

“A group of people came there and thrashed the youth brutally. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras. A case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other sections of the IPC. We have started an investigation to identify the assailants and the exact reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained,” he added.

