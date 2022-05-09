Haryana: Teen assaulted by group in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was attacked with sticks and iron rods by a group of 12 to 14 persons at his a father’s shop at Hisar’s Uklana town, police said on Sunday.
The victim, Mohit Kumar, a student of Class 12, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of Hisar police said the incident took place when Mohit was sitting at the shop in the absence of his father Ramniwas.
“A group of people came there and thrashed the youth brutally. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras. A case has been registered against unknown persons under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other sections of the IPC. We have started an investigation to identify the assailants and the exact reason behind the incident has yet to be ascertained,” he added.
2 teenage boys feared drowned in Chenab in J&K’s Ramban
Two teenage boys, who had gone for a bath in the Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, are feared to have drowned in the river, police said on Sunday. Station house officer Ramban Sandeep Charak said Parvinder Singh, 16, and Nitish Kumar, 15, of Diargali-Rajgarh, had gone for a bath in the river and slipped into deep waters on Sunday afternoon.
Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir’s Bandipora
Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.
Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse
Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.
Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.
Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group
The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group. As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.
