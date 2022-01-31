Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Three held for fraud in Karnal; 38.56 lakh, 370gm gold recovered

Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Karnal police have recovered 38.56 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing 370 gram from three members of a gang involved in forgery and extortion.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rajbir of Batta village in Kaithal, Rajvir Singh of Kaithal’s Kalayat and Nasruddin of Samalkha in Panipat.

The investigators said they were arrested following a complaint by a trader, who accused them of cheating him and his partner of 1 crore by posing as rice traders.

They have been booked under sections 420, 406, 506 and 120 B of the IPC.

Investigating officer Charan Singh said Balraj had filed a complaint alleging that on December 12 last year, accused Rajbir had cheated him of 1 crore. “Rajbir had made a deal with him that he would help him buy 300 tonne rice at price of 61/kg and will later sell it for 68/kg. The deal was fixed on 2% commission and the accused, along with his two partners, took 1 crore from him in three instalments,” he said.

“But after getting the money, Rajbir did not fulfil the commitment and refused to return the amount while also issuing life threat to him if he filed a police complaint,” he added.

Further investigation is going on, the officer said.

