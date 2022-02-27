Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Three women among five proclaimed offenders arrested in Kurukshetra
Haryana: Three women among five proclaimed offenders arrested in Kurukshetra

As per the police, the arrested POs have been identified as Geeta and Sunita of Kurukshetra, Salinder Kaur of Shahbad, Jasmer Singh and Surender Sharma of Kurukshetra
Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by a district court in different forgery and cheating cases registered against them in 2018.
Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by a district court in different forgery and cheating cases registered against them in 2018.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

In a special drive, Kurukshetra police have arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs), including three women, officials said on Sunday.

As per the police, the arrested POs have been identified as Geeta and Sunita of Kurukshetra, Salinder Kaur of Shahbad, Jasmer Singh and Surender Sharma of Kurukshetra.

In a statement, Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by a district court in different forgery and cheating cases registered against them in 2018.

