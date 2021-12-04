Haryana to adopt Bhattu Kalan model in all police stations

To improve police functioning in Haryana, the government plans to replicate the Bhattu Kalan police station model at all police stations in state, said Anil Vij, state home minister.

The Bhattu Kalan police station in Fatehabad was ranked among the top three best police stations in India in 2021 by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

“We will soon organise a video conference between the staff of the police station and top cops of all districts along with their staff to understand their working. It is a proud moment for the state and we will reward the police station,” Vij added.

He said this after meeting the station in-charge of the police station, sub-inspector Om Prakash and his staff members at his residence in Ambala Cantt last week.

There are around 350 police stations in state including women stations, an official said.

The SHO was awarded by Union home minister Amit Shah at a national conference in Lucknow last month along with his counterparts from Odisha’s Gangapur and New Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police stations.

During a survey, a team of the MHA had visited the areas under the jurisdiction of the police station in Bhattu Kalan block to take feedback from the residents.

Though an official report by the MHA on the parameters taken into consideration while analysing the performance is yet to be shared with the Haryana officials, SHO Om Prakash said issues such as case pendency, beautification of the building, and women help desk were the key highlights.

“We have an average 95% disposal of all types of complaints at our police station. To attend to female complainants, we have a separate desk, and there are clean washrooms for women. Beautification in and around the police station and at the living area of our staff was also counted as an achievement. In public feedback taken by the team, we scored 496 points of total 500,” the cop said.