Haryana to have anti-terrorist squad: Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) will be constituted by the state government. The ATS will have officers in the rank of SP and DIG.

Vij, who presided over a meeting regarding the state’s security with the top brass of home and police department, said in view of the recent attack on headquarters of intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and interception of couriers transporting improvised explosive devices in Karnal, there is a need to strengthen security apparatus of the state.

Vij said while keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, the government has to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and their modus operandi. He asked the officers to install night vision CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions, especially in crowded areas.

Vij said a campaign should be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in state. Additional chief secretary, home Rajeev Arora said there will be a security audit of all police offices and government buildings in Haryana.

“Also, the security of VIPs will further be strengthened and emphasis will be laid to enhance vigil at bus stops, railway stations, malls, cinema halls and crowded areas. He said at hospitals, hotels, dharamshalas, etc work monitoring by the SHO of the area concerned will be enhanced,” Arora said.

Director general of police PK Agrawal said a campaign will be launched to sensitise people about unclaimed objects. Similarly, emphasis will be on checking of buses and trains coming from different states.