Haryana to have anti-terrorist squad: Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) will be constituted by the state government. The ATS will have officers in the rank of SP and DIG.
Vij, who presided over a meeting regarding the state’s security with the top brass of home and police department, said in view of the recent attack on headquarters of intelligence wing of the Punjab Police and interception of couriers transporting improvised explosive devices in Karnal, there is a need to strengthen security apparatus of the state.
Vij said while keeping a close vigil on the activities of terrorists and anti-social elements, the government has to investigate the presence of sleeper cells and their modus operandi. He asked the officers to install night vision CCTV cameras in their respective jurisdictions, especially in crowded areas.
Vij said a campaign should be launched to strengthen the inspection of tenants in state. Additional chief secretary, home Rajeev Arora said there will be a security audit of all police offices and government buildings in Haryana.
“Also, the security of VIPs will further be strengthened and emphasis will be laid to enhance vigil at bus stops, railway stations, malls, cinema halls and crowded areas. He said at hospitals, hotels, dharamshalas, etc work monitoring by the SHO of the area concerned will be enhanced,” Arora said.
Director general of police PK Agrawal said a campaign will be launched to sensitise people about unclaimed objects. Similarly, emphasis will be on checking of buses and trains coming from different states.
-
‘Arrested terrorist got drugs from Pakistan for payment of delivery of explosives’
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had not only sent consignments of arms and explosives to the arrested terrorists but also drugs so that his Indian counterparts could get their payment by selling these drugs, revealed the investigators. “During the investigation, it was found that with consignments of arms, explosives and grenades, they used to get drugs which they sold to a dealer to get their payments,” said Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia.
-
Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Bandipora
A militant was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district while another encounter was underway in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. Another encounter was underway at Marhama in the Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district. 2 militants arrested in Pulwama A hybrid militant and Waqar Bashir Bhat's associate were arrested in Pulwama district on Wednesday. Both of them are residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.
-
Ammunition recovered in J&K’s Ramban
A cache of ammunition was recovered in Sumber area of Ramban district on Tuesday night.
-
“AAP failed to deliver”: BJP drive to point out Delhi govt’s ‘shortcomings’
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Wednesday announced a 'Pol Khol' door-to-door campaign between May 15 and 30 to inform people about the “failure of the AAP government in Delhi to deliver on its promises”. AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment.
-
Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj's son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra. The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 . Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics