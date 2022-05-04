Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Haryana to have joint horticulture wing to beautify cities, maintain greenery: Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Updated on May 04, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that a state-level joint horticulture wing will be created to beautify cities and maintain greenery.

This wing will have its own nursery and other resources, Khattar said while chairing the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) meeting, held to review development works, in Faridabad on Tuesday.

Development works worth 450 crore were approved in Tuesday’s meeting, besides a 586 crore budget.

The chief minister said recently, 24 villages were included in the Faridabad municipal corporation. The panchayats of these villages, after acquisition of land, earned 350 crore. It was decided in the meeting to spend this money on development of these villages.

Union minister of state for energy and heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, Faridabad MLA Narender Gupta, Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar, Prithla MLA Nayan Pal Rawat, Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma, MLA Seema Trikha, besides other officers, were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Khattar said a major upward and downward traffic diversion junction will be constructed near KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad expressway) at Mohna on Faridabad-Jewar airport expressway.

He said this will improve development of rural areas of Faridabad and people of nearby villages can use the expressway.

