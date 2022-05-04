Haryana to have joint horticulture wing to beautify cities, maintain greenery: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that a state-level joint horticulture wing will be created to beautify cities and maintain greenery.
This wing will have its own nursery and other resources, Khattar said while chairing the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) meeting, held to review development works, in Faridabad on Tuesday.
Development works worth ₹450 crore were approved in Tuesday’s meeting, besides a ₹586 crore budget.
The chief minister said recently, 24 villages were included in the Faridabad municipal corporation. The panchayats of these villages, after acquisition of land, earned ₹350 crore. It was decided in the meeting to spend this money on development of these villages.
Union minister of state for energy and heavy industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, Faridabad MLA Narender Gupta, Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar, Prithla MLA Nayan Pal Rawat, Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma, MLA Seema Trikha, besides other officers, were present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Khattar said a major upward and downward traffic diversion junction will be constructed near KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad expressway) at Mohna on Faridabad-Jewar airport expressway.
He said this will improve development of rural areas of Faridabad and people of nearby villages can use the expressway.
-
What took HPSC so long to cancel dental surgeon, HCS prelims exam, asks Congress
The Congress on Tuesday asked as to why the Haryana Public Service Commission took over five months in ordering the cancellation of dental surgeon exam and HCS preliminary exam when corrupt practices and irregularities were detected in the conduct of these exams in November last year. The HPSC had on May 2 ordered cancellation of two examinations after irregularities were detected. The commission said examination for 81 dental surgeons will be held on June 19.
-
₹10.9 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: 15 days on, money transfer firm employee, two aides held
A fortnight after two bike-borne employees of a money transfer firm were robbed of ₹10.9 lakh near Grain Market, one of the victims and two of hJaspinder Singh'saccomplices were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused are Hitesh Kumar alias Honey of Jalandhar, an employee of the firm, and his aides Anmol Kaku and Kamalpreet Singh of Phagwara. The accused staffer, Honey, is also the brother-in-law of the owner of the firm, Rohit Kumar.
-
MLA Aseem Goel justifies taking oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
Days after a video of him taking an oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and that he is “ready to make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala was widely circulated on the social media, BJP MLA Aseem Goel has justified the move claiming that everyone who lives in India is a Hindu. Speaking to HT, the two-time MLA showed his inability to comment on the controversy.
-
Kurukshetra University to conduct offline exams for the first time in two-and-a-half years
Kurukshetra University is going to conduct theory and practical exams offline from May 17 for the first time in two-and-a-half-years. In the previous two-and-a-half-years (since December 2019) the exams were conducted online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Even in March this year, KU had decided to conduct exams in blended mode, giving option of both online and offline mode to students, but the decision evoked poor response from students as most preferred to appear online.
-
Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai's injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A. The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage. The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment.
