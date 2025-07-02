Haryana to have over 3,400 MBBS seats by 2029: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the state government’s aim is to increase MBBS seats by over 3,400 in 2029. Stating that medical colleges are being established in every district, he said that there were only six medical colleges in 2014 and the number has now increased to 15 even as nine new colleges are under construction. (HT File)

Addressing doctors at an event organised on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, the chief minister said that the state government is consistently working to provide better resources to doctors and quality healthcare services to citizens.

“As a result, MBBS seats have risen from 700 in 2014 to 2,185 currently,” he said and extended greetings and best wishes to all doctors, healthcare workers, and those associated with the medical field.

The chief minister said that this year’s theme for Doctors’ Day is “Caring for the caregivers behind the mask.” This theme, he said, inspires us to appreciate doctors not only for their professional services but also for their contribution to human welfare.

He recalled that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the entire country was indoors, doctors stood by patients wearing PPE kits while staying away from their families.