Haryana to hold Partition Remembrance Day state-level event in Kurukshetra
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas), the Haryana government will hold the state-level programme at Kurukshetra.
Also read: No one can be ‘forced’ to buy Tricolour: Haryana CM Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday that he would be attending the programme in which people coming from across the state would be made aware of the supreme sacrifice of those who lost their lives due to the Partition. The day is being observed to give a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives and had to leave their homes during Partition.
“The pain can never be forgotten. No Partition is devoid of tribulations but the story of India has been more traumatic,” Khattar said in a statement. “Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present and our coming generations will be inspired to remember those who suffered and sacrificed their lives during the Partition, before celebrating the country’s independence,” he said.
To observe this memory, Partition Memorials (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smarak) are being built in the state. The country’s world-class Shaheedi Smarak is being built at Masana village of Kurukshetra at a cost of ₹200 crore. For this, Panchnad Smarak Trust has donated 25 acres to the government. One such memorial has also been built at Badkhal in Faridabad.
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will remind us that peace, unity and communal harmony are the pillars of a nation, Khattar added.
-
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
-
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
-
Long weekend, potholes cause traffic jam in Thane
The worst-hit were the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road. Potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway added to the woes of the commuters who were stuck for hours in the traffic. Even ambulances found it difficult to commute from the highway. Traffic jams were also reported on the several internal roads of Thane, especially the Majiwada Circle, Teen Hath Naka.
-
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15
The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department officials. As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19. On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.
-
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics