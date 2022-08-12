Haryana to hold Partition Remembrance Day state-level event in Kurukshetra

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas), the Haryana government will hold the state-level programme at Kurukshetra.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday that he would be attending the programme in which people coming from across the state would be made aware of the supreme sacrifice of those who lost their lives due to the Partition. The day is being observed to give a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives and had to leave their homes during Partition.

“The pain can never be forgotten. No Partition is devoid of tribulations but the story of India has been more traumatic,” Khattar said in a statement. “Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present and our coming generations will be inspired to remember those who suffered and sacrificed their lives during the Partition, before celebrating the country’s independence,” he said.

To observe this memory, Partition Memorials (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smarak) are being built in the state. The country’s world-class Shaheedi Smarak is being built at Masana village of Kurukshetra at a cost of ₹200 crore. For this, Panchnad Smarak Trust has donated 25 acres to the government. One such memorial has also been built at Badkhal in Faridabad.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will remind us that peace, unity and communal harmony are the pillars of a nation, Khattar added.