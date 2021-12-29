Haryana to launch age verification drive to help people without birth proof

An exercise will be launched to verify the date of birth of people not having any certificate as proof, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Khattar said there are many people without any proof to prove their date of birth even though they will be reaching 60 years of age and becoming eligible for old-age pension.

Under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme, the state government plans to automatically start old-age pension of eligible people who turn 60.

The chief minister said the Haryana government will launch the second phase of antodaya fairs across state from January 7 in wake of successfully organising 156 such fairs in which 90,000 of 1.5 lakh identified families took part.

The objective is to encourage economically-weaker families to take up self-employment. The loans of many people who came to these melas have also been approved, Khattar said during a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and additional DCs.

While giving instructions to the ADCs, Khattar said PPP scheme is being appreciated and discussed across country and people from other states are coming in to study the model.

He said all ADCs should carry-out this job with sensitivity, saying efforts have to be made to make the entire district self-reliant, take youth, not towards employment so that they are in line of job-givers instead of job-seekers.

The chief minister said the work of the third phase of PPP scheme has been completed. The work on the fourth phase will start soon. In the coming days, the benefits of many schemes will be delivered through PPP.