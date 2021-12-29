Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to launch age verification drive to help people without birth proof
chandigarh news

Haryana to launch age verification drive to help people without birth proof

An exercise will be launched to verify the date of birth of people not having any certificate as proof, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An exercise will be launched to verify the date of birth of people not having any certificate as proof, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Khattar said there are many people without any proof to prove their date of birth even though they will be reaching 60 years of age and becoming eligible for old-age pension.

Under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) scheme, the state government plans to automatically start old-age pension of eligible people who turn 60.

The chief minister said the Haryana government will launch the second phase of antodaya fairs across state from January 7 in wake of successfully organising 156 such fairs in which 90,000 of 1.5 lakh identified families took part.

The objective is to encourage economically-weaker families to take up self-employment. The loans of many people who came to these melas have also been approved, Khattar said during a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and additional DCs.

While giving instructions to the ADCs, Khattar said PPP scheme is being appreciated and discussed across country and people from other states are coming in to study the model.

RELATED STORIES

He said all ADCs should carry-out this job with sensitivity, saying efforts have to be made to make the entire district self-reliant, take youth, not towards employment so that they are in line of job-givers instead of job-seekers.

The chief minister said the work of the third phase of PPP scheme has been completed. The work on the fourth phase will start soon. In the coming days, the benefits of many schemes will be delivered through PPP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP