Haryana to promote bajra as nutri-cereal

The chief secretary directed the department officers concerned to motivate farmers to promote contract farming of bajra. (HT File)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana government will promote bajra as a ‘nutri-cereal’ under the national food security mission in 2023, which the United Nations (UN) has declared as the international year of ‘nutri-cereals’.

In Haryana, bajra is cultivated on about 10 to 12 lakh acres, while crop production is about 8 quintals per acre, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said in a meeting of the state food security mission. The chief secretary directed the department officers concerned to motivate farmers to promote contract farming of barley. Apart from this, he said a campaign should be started to prevent a ‘pink worm’ attack on cotton crop, in view of cases being reported in Punjab.

