Haryana to provide nutritional support to 9.46 lakh kids

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday said that the state government’s nutrition mission for 2026–27 would provide daily nutritional support to around 9.46 lakh children and 2.56 lakh pregnant and lactating women as the state scales up efforts under POSHAN Abhiyaan to eliminate severe malnutrition. The programme provides daily nutritional support supplemented by diversified food items under state schemes. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi

Rastogi said the strengthened Mukhyamantri Dudh Uphaar Yojana, backed by a ₹170 crore outlay, would further boost the state’s nutrition efforts. Chairing the seventh meeting of the State Convergence Committee, the chief secretary said stronger interdepartmental convergence, data-driven monitoring and last-mile delivery will help bring improvement in maternal and child health.

The 2026–27 roadmap lays clear emphasis on increasing growth monitoring coverage to 99%, reducing severe malnutrition to negligible levels, and strengthening supplementary nutrition services. Focus areas include promotion of exclusive breastfeeding, improved complementary feeding practices, and targeted management of acute malnutrition, he said.

Rastogi said the state government would intensify iron and folic acid supplementation among children, adolescent girls and women for tackling anaemia.

He also said that convergence with the AYUSH department be undertaken for development of Poshan Vatikas to promote cultivation of medicinal plants, and for organising a monthly Yoga Day at Anganwadi Centres to support wellness.