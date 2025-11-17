Haryana to raise SYL, PU representation at northern zonal council meeting

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to take a hard line on long-pending inter-state water and institutional issues at the 32nd Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting in Faridabad on Monday, it is learnt. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to take a hard line on long-pending inter-state water and institutional issues at the 32nd Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting in Faridabad on Monday, it is learnt. (HT File)

There are at least 29 agenda items approved for discussion in the NZC meeting to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah. The NZC comprises the states and Union territories of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh in which chief ministers, lieutenant governors, senior officials from the central, state governments and Union territories will participate.

As per the approved agenda, among the key issues which will be taken are appointment of member in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Rajasthan, completion of SYL canal in Punjab territory, allocation of 0.17 MAF Ravi-Beas water to Rajasthan through Bhakra Main Line, transfer of control of head works at Ropar, Harike and Ferozepur to BBMB, setting up of mini hydel projects on Bhakra Main Line Canal at 27 sites with total 63.75 MW capacity in Punjab, supply of Yamuna water to Rajasthan at Tajewala, maintaining water quality in River Yamuna in Delhi, exemption of use of coal as fuel in thermal power plant in NCR areas. Among other issues likely to be discussed include education, health, electricity, speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children.

According to sources privy to the approved agenda, Haryana’s top priority will be to push Punjab to resolve the long-standing SYL canal issue. The state government will strongly raise the SYL canal, under-supply of its water share by Punjab, and Haryana’s representation in Panjab University.

As per the agenda, in the fifth meeting of the Union minister, Jal Shakti with chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana held on August 5, 2025, at Delhi, both states deliberated on the matter, and “there were positive indications from both sides.”

Sources say Haryana will argue its case saying that the state is legally entitled to 3.50 MAF of Ravi-Beas waters under the agreements.

As per the agenda, Haryana will also highlight that the ageing Nangal Hydel Channel, built over six decades ago is vulnerable to collapse, which would critically hit Haryana’s supplies.

Haryana’s argument is that other reason behind the urgent need for construction of the SYL canal is that there is only one carrier channel available to Haryana from Bhakra Dam/Nangal Dam--61 km-long Nangal Hydel Channel (NHC). This canal supplies water to Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh. Haryana will argue that in case there is any mishappening in NHC due to its ageing condition or otherwise, the whole system will collapse and there would be no supply of water available to the partner states. “In such circumstances the construction of SYL Canal is of utmost importance,” is the stand Haryana is going to argue, said sources.

Another major issue Haryana will flag is restoration of its share and representation in Panjab University. Haryana has sought reinstatement of its pre-1973 status, permission for colleges in Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar to affiliate with the university, and has offered increased financial support as well as land for a Haryana campus of PU.

Yet another contentious issue Haryana will take pertains to supply of Yamuna water to Rajasthan at Tajewala. In the 21st meeting of the Standing Committee of the NZC held on October 25, 2024, at Chandigarh, the Rajasthan government had stated that as per an agreement, a detailed project report (DPR) would be jointly finalised by the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana for transfer of water through underground pipelines during July to October. Rajasthan had requested Haryana to approve the DPR so that the water which is due for Rajasthan can reach Rajasthan.

However, Haryana had said that though they had signed an MOU, they would like to request the government of Rajasthan to take water downstream from Mavi because that would ensure that they get full water and the cost of laying pipeline would also be lesser.

Box: Punjab to demand share in Yamuna waters

As per the approved agenda, the Punjab government is likely to take up allocation of Yamuna waters again. The border state is likely to reiterate its stated claim to Yamuna waters on the grounds that Haryana was allocated Ravi-Beas waters even though no geographical area of that State falls in the basin of these rivers.

As per the agenda, Punjab will press the NZC to impress upon the government of India to consider that Punjab should have been allocated a share in un-utilised Yamuna water in the 60:40 ratio. “Instead of forcing Punjab to construct SYL Canal for inter basin transfer of Ravi-Beas waters to Yamuna basin areas of Haryana, storages over river Yamuna should be constructed to utilise water which is otherwise going waste and explore alternative sources for augmenting Yamuna flows in Haryana,” reads the agenda of Punjab. Punjab’s argument is that Haryana was allocated Ravi-Beas waters even as no geographical area of Haryana falls in the basins of these rivers. However, Punjab’s claim in Yamuna waters was not considered on the basis that no geographical area of Punjab falls in the Yamuna basin. “Thus, two different yard-sticks were applied.”