Haryana to roll out gas distribution policy

The Haryana government is set to introduce a comprehensive city gas distribution policy to expedite the approval process for the installation of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) pipelines within a specified time frame. HT Image

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the upcoming policy is a step towards streamlining procedures, ensuring efficient and timely permissions for advancing the development of gas infrastructure in the state.

The chief secretary who held a meeting on Thursday in this regard said the city gas distribution network is being developed to expand gas demand and utilisation across domestic households, commercial establishments, industrial facilities and the transport sector. The state government has been strategically planning for extensive city gas infrastructure implementation, which will reduce state’s dependence on crude oil imports.

This policy specifically focuses on granting necessary approvals for laying PNG and CNG pipelines. The proposed policy will primarily concentrate on granting authorisation for pipeline installations.

The authorised entity will bear the responsibility for public safety at every stage, encompassing the establishment, maintenance and any associated activities related to the city gas distribution (CGD) network. The authorised entity must implement comprehensive safety measures throughout the entire process.