Haryana to roll out mental health scheme at block level

The Haryana government will roll out a comprehensive mental health scheme at the block level to address the challenges in this area. This was stated by additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra at a health department review meeting on Saturday. Over 423 health facilities are now live on the NextGen e-Hospital platform, facilitating paperless operations, reduced waiting times, and improved patient experience. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ACS directed the initiation of training programmes for doctors and nurses with special focus on intensive care unit (ICU) operations and critical care management.

The ACS said that the state has a high rate in terms of digital health adoption with 1.77 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs created, enabling citizens to maintain digital health records and access services seamlessly across facilities. Over 423 health facilities are now live on the NextGen e-Hospital platform, facilitating paperless operations, reduced waiting times, and improved patient experience.

“Health sector budgetary allocations have increased significantly from ₹2,646 crore in 2014–15 to ₹9,941.97 crore in 2025–26. This is a nearly four-fold increase in just over a decade. This substantial investment has enabled comprehensive strengthening of health infrastructure and services. At present, Haryana has 3,672 health institutions with a combined bed capacity of 14,656. Development momentum continues, with 74 projects under construction through the state budget and 390 projects being executed under the National Health Mission,” Misra said.

The ACS said the total fertility rate (TFR) has declined to 1.9, reflecting improved family planning awareness and reproductive health services. Institutional deliveries have reached 98.8%, contributing to safer childbirth and reduced maternal mortality, she said.