Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries

Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued strict directions to the state pollution watchdog for stipulating compliance of the orders.

As per a letter written by the CPCB to the chairman to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board on May 18, in inspection of the polluting units in state conducted by technical institutions between December 10 last year to April 13 this year, a total 924 GPIs were detected in the state and detailed reports of 815 GPIs have been made available to the HSPCB through web portal.

“Of the 815 reports available with the HSPCB, action is initiated against only 464 GPIs so far. Action against 351 GPIs is still pending, thus the progress in initiation of actions by HSPCB based on reports provided by the technical institutes is slow,” reads the letter.

In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.

The HSPCB was directed to follow the guidelines prepared by the CPCB and take appropriate action within 15 days of receipt of inspection report.

In case of bypass of effluent, non-operational, ETP by industries, closure direction including levying environmental compensation shall be issued to those units where action is yet not taken. Also, the unit concerned shall be directed to submit action plan to curb the pollution and adequacy assessment report of ETP and the same may be forwarded to the CPCB within a period of 30 days.

The follow-up action on show-cause notices has to be completed within one month which also included the closure directions.

It was directed that the closure directions be issued to the temporary closed units except seasonal and already intimated units. But after the consideration of the reopening request unit shall be re-inspected by the joint team consisting of technical institutions.

The HSPCB was also told to submit a tabulated weekly report on the status of inspection reports processed and action taken on the weekly basis.

GPIs are industrial units having potential to discharge 100kg per day biochemical oxygen demand load or handling hazardous chemicals as specified in manufacturing, import and storage of the hazardous chemical rules.

Different types of industries are identified as GPI having potential to discharge effluent directly or indirectly into Ganga and Yamuna through drains or tributaries causing an adverse effect on the water quality.

S Narayanan, member secretary to HSPCB said, “We will comply with the directions and have been acting on the reports received on third-party inspections as per the guidelines.”

Senior environmental engineer Sanjeev Budhiraja said compliance of the directions is underway and ground-level teams are working on it.

“It’s an ongoing process. The ATR is uploaded as per inspection. But we need to collect action taken reports from the regional officers to provide the exact number of the industries facing closure or penalties for the non-compliance,” Budhiraja added.

