Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued strict directions to the state pollution watchdog for stipulating compliance of the orders.
As per a letter written by the CPCB to the chairman to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board on May 18, in inspection of the polluting units in state conducted by technical institutions between December 10 last year to April 13 this year, a total 924 GPIs were detected in the state and detailed reports of 815 GPIs have been made available to the HSPCB through web portal.
“Of the 815 reports available with the HSPCB, action is initiated against only 464 GPIs so far. Action against 351 GPIs is still pending, thus the progress in initiation of actions by HSPCB based on reports provided by the technical institutes is slow,” reads the letter.
In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
The HSPCB was directed to follow the guidelines prepared by the CPCB and take appropriate action within 15 days of receipt of inspection report.
In case of bypass of effluent, non-operational, ETP by industries, closure direction including levying environmental compensation shall be issued to those units where action is yet not taken. Also, the unit concerned shall be directed to submit action plan to curb the pollution and adequacy assessment report of ETP and the same may be forwarded to the CPCB within a period of 30 days.
The follow-up action on show-cause notices has to be completed within one month which also included the closure directions.
It was directed that the closure directions be issued to the temporary closed units except seasonal and already intimated units. But after the consideration of the reopening request unit shall be re-inspected by the joint team consisting of technical institutions.
The HSPCB was also told to submit a tabulated weekly report on the status of inspection reports processed and action taken on the weekly basis.
GPIs are industrial units having potential to discharge 100kg per day biochemical oxygen demand load or handling hazardous chemicals as specified in manufacturing, import and storage of the hazardous chemical rules.
Different types of industries are identified as GPI having potential to discharge effluent directly or indirectly into Ganga and Yamuna through drains or tributaries causing an adverse effect on the water quality.
S Narayanan, member secretary to HSPCB said, “We will comply with the directions and have been acting on the reports received on third-party inspections as per the guidelines.”
Senior environmental engineer Sanjeev Budhiraja said compliance of the directions is underway and ground-level teams are working on it.
“It’s an ongoing process. The ATR is uploaded as per inspection. But we need to collect action taken reports from the regional officers to provide the exact number of the industries facing closure or penalties for the non-compliance,” Budhiraja added.
-
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
-
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
-
No ‘political ties’ between Congress, JD(S) for RS or 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any “political relationship” between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the state assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
-
Pune crime branch bust gang involved in land grabbing racket; 7 held
After receiving inputs from the Military Intelligence unit of the Army's Southern Command, the Pune city police have busted a racket of property agents involved in selling and mortgaging lands across the state after creating bogus forged government documents. According to the crime branch, to date, seven agents have been nabbed and scores of property documents at the property registration offices and land records offices are under investigation.
-
After Ruby Hall Clinic malpractice case, 50 % decline in live kidney transplant say Pune docs
PUNE After several cases of illegal organ transplant are coming to the fore, city doctors said that there has been at least a 50 per cent dip in the number of live transplants in the city. However, authorities stated that cadaver donation or organ transplant through brain dead patients are continuing in the region. Recently, Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic was under investigation for a kidney transplant malpractice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics