Haryana: Two, with 50K bounty on head, held in nickel plates theft case

Hisar police’s special task force (STF) on Saturday arrested two absconding members of a gang for carrying out theft of nickel plates worth ₹3.92 crore from the logistic park in Kanpur on March 16. The accused were the masterminds behind the thefts and carried a bounty of ₹ 50,000 each on their heads.

The accused have been identified as Sonu, a resident of Bass village in Hisar and Manjeet Kumar of Bhaini Maharajpur village in Rohtak. The accused were the masterminds behind the thefts and carried a bounty of ₹50,000 each on their heads.

Hisar STF in-charge Anoop Singh said that the Kanpur police had earlier arrested five members of the gang and seized 301 kilogrammes of stolen nickel plates in March this year and ₹6 lakhs in cash along with a Tata Canter and Honda Amaze vehicle.

“The accused had disposed of stolen plates in Delhi for ₹1280 per kg and they generated over ₹2 crore. The incident took place on March 16 when the gang members stole a container holding nickel plates from Kanpur and deserted the empty container nearly 300 metres away. The suspects had used a crane for loading the nickel from the container to a truck and the UP police had checked 2,800 CCTV cameras across Kanpur, Delhi and Haryana to track the gang members,” he added.

He further said that the gang members had disabled the GPS system of the truck, adding that both the accused will be handed over to Kanpur police. Earlier in March, Kaithal police had arrested three brothers involved in stealing equipment from various villages of Kaithal district. The police had recovered stolen items and solved 57 theft cases.