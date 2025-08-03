Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Two, with 50K bounty on head, held in nickel plates theft case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 05:56 am IST

The accused have been identified as Sonu, a resident of Bass village in Hisar and Manjeet Kumar of Bhaini Maharajpur village in Rohtak.

Hisar police’s special task force (STF) on Saturday arrested two absconding members of a gang for carrying out theft of nickel plates worth 3.92 crore from the logistic park in Kanpur on March 16.

The accused were the masterminds behind the thefts and carried a bounty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 each on their heads.
The accused were the masterminds behind the thefts and carried a bounty of 50,000 each on their heads.

The accused have been identified as Sonu, a resident of Bass village in Hisar and Manjeet Kumar of Bhaini Maharajpur village in Rohtak. The accused were the masterminds behind the thefts and carried a bounty of 50,000 each on their heads.

Hisar STF in-charge Anoop Singh said that the Kanpur police had earlier arrested five members of the gang and seized 301 kilogrammes of stolen nickel plates in March this year and 6 lakhs in cash along with a Tata Canter and Honda Amaze vehicle.

“The accused had disposed of stolen plates in Delhi for 1280 per kg and they generated over 2 crore. The incident took place on March 16 when the gang members stole a container holding nickel plates from Kanpur and deserted the empty container nearly 300 metres away. The suspects had used a crane for loading the nickel from the container to a truck and the UP police had checked 2,800 CCTV cameras across Kanpur, Delhi and Haryana to track the gang members,” he added.

He further said that the gang members had disabled the GPS system of the truck, adding that both the accused will be handed over to Kanpur police. Earlier in March, Kaithal police had arrested three brothers involved in stealing equipment from various villages of Kaithal district. The police had recovered stolen items and solved 57 theft cases.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Two, with 50K bounty on head, held in nickel plates theft case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On