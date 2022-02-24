Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana | UHBVN deputy superintendent accused of embezzlement kills self
Haryana | UHBVN deputy superintendent accused of embezzlement kills self

The victim, UHBVN deputy superintendent, was an accused in a 63 lakh embezzlement case, along with three others. He also left a four-page suicide note, in which he accused some officials of framing him
An Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) deputy superintendent, accused of embezzlement, allegedly consumed poison at his Samalkha office. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

An Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) deputy superintendent allegedly consumed poison at his Samalkha office on Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The victim was an accused in a 63 lakh corruption case, along with three others. He also left a four-page suicide note, in which he accused some officials of framing him. He accused an executive engineer (XEN), operation division of UHBVN, Bilaspur, divisional clerk and divisional accountant of fraud.

Investigation officer Krishan Kumar said a case had been registered against three officials and one other person under Section 306 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. His mortal remains were handed over to his family, after conducting a postmortem.

The victim, who was accused of preparing cheques on the basis of bogus payment vouchers, was booked on the complaint of the executive engineer (XEN), operation division of UHBVN, Bilaspur, on February 18.

