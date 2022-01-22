Haryana ULB minister finds 56 HSVP staffers absent during surprise inspection

Newly-inducted Haryana minister for urban local bodies and housing for all, Kamal Gupta on Friday carried out a surprise inspection at the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office in Hisar and found 56 staff members absent.

The minister visited the HSVP office at 9.10am and found 56 staffers absent from duty. Except one official, others including HSVP administrator Rajesh Jogpal, were found missing from the office.

Gupta said he is disappointed that most of the staff were absent. “I made a surprise visit after taking details of the office for the last two days. Strict action will be taken against those absent without a genuine reason. The officials will have to take responsibility,” the minister added.

He also reprimanded a superintendent for not maintain a register of details of movement of officials.

Gupta marked the staff missing from the office as absent and directed them to follow government norms while performing their duty.

Meanwhile, the minister carried out the inspection without wearing a face mask despite Covid case surge amid the third wave of the pandemic.

