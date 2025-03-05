Haryana: Upcoming state budget to be growth-oriented, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the upcoming 2025-26 state budget will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women empowerment. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Pre-Budget Consultation meeting in Panchkula on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He emphasised that the budget will lay a strong foundation for Haryana’s progress while aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

On Tuesday, Saini chaired a meeting with administrative secretaries in Panchkula for the second consecutive day as part of ‘Pre-Budget Consultations’ initiative to gather inputs from diverse groups. Chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar and chief secretary Anurag Rastogi also attended the event.

The budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha is set to begin on March 7.

Saini invited suggestions from administrative secretaries, stating that new welfare initiatives benefiting all sections of society would be introduced. He highlighted governance reforms over the past decade, enabling citizens to access government schemes from their homes without frequent office visits.

For the first time, public suggestions have been invited through an online portal, receiving over 10,000 responses so far.

The two-day Pre-Budget Consultation meet concluded on Tuesday, with ministers, MLAs, and officials contributing ideas. Saini urged MLAs to submit written suggestions, reaffirming the government’s commitment to a people-centric budget.

“Our goal is to present a budget that drives prosperity for every citizen of the state,” Saini said. “We are committed to creating a budget that reflects the needs and aspirations of our people,” he added.