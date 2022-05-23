Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule

Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. Elections will be held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 22. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janata Party will fight the urban body polls together.

Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.

In case there is a need to conduct repolling, it will be conducted on June 21, the poll body said. Election symbols will be allotted on June 7 after the nominations are finalised, it added.

Elections to nearly 40 municipal bodies in Haryana have been pending in some cases for over one year now.

In the previous MC polls too, the BJP and JJP had contested the polls together and won the elections, with the BJP acquiring the highest number of votes.

The schedule has been long-awaited and comes days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of pleas against civic body elections in Haryana, paving way for the polls as per the old reservation policy.

The model code of conduct came into effect today after the election commission announced the poll schedule.

Here are some important dates for Haryana urban body elections:

Commencement of nominations: May 30

Last date for nomination: June 4

Voting day: June 19

Repolling (if needed): June 21

Counting of votes: June 22

