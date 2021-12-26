Haryana using IT-driven initiatives for good governance: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that numerous information technology (IT)-driven initiatives have started delivering positive results and ensuring the state moves towards good governance with the help of e-governance.

Speaking on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Panchkula, the chief minister said such has been the outcome of e-governance reforms started by the BJP government that people don’t have to go to offices and run after the officials to avail benefits of various government welfare schemes.

“People can avail the benefits of government schemes from the comfort of their homes through one click,” he said, adding the state government is constantly working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India through e-governance.

The CM said a system has been developed under which people do not have to make frequent visits to headquarters in Chandigarh or to district offices to get their work done.

People can take advantage of all the government schemes at nearest community service centres in their villages or online, he said.

Khattar said the state government has so far received about 150 awards for technology use, and the PM has also praised the work being done in Haryana and the use of technology, which is a matter of pride for the people of the state.

Starting old-age pension automatically

Parivar pehchan patra (PPP) would be a strong document in moving towards the direction of good governance in the state, the CM said.

“The PPP will make it easy to avail benefits of welfare services automatically. The elderly people will not have to apply anywhere as the pension will automatically starts when one attains the age of 60,” he added.

Khattar said the work of generating property cards under the Swamitva Yojana has been started by abolishing the old system of ‘lal dora’. Under this scheme, over 13 lakh people have been issued Swamitva cards in the state so far.

By strengthening the online system, the government has started giving direct benefits to the beneficiaries under the DBT scheme, he said.

Online arms licences

Moving forward in the direction of good governance, the state government has taken various bold decisions to strengthen and revive the system, he said. “Now all the problems of the public are being solved easily through the CM Window and so far, more than 8.5 lakh issues have been resolved,” the CM said.

Under the pilot project, the process of issuing arms licences is being made online in Rohtak and Panchkula, while from January 2022, ration will be distributed from the family identity card itself under the PDS scheme and the name of beneficiaries will be added and removed automatically on birth or death.

BOX

Key new initiatives

2022 to be Good Governance Antyodaya Utthan year

Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam portal launched

Atal Park and Smriti Kendra to be set up in Gurugram

A patrika named ‘Vyavastha Parivartan Se Susashan’ along with official calendar of 2022 launched

13. 47 lakh cards made under the Svamitva Yojana