Haryana Vidhan Sabha: Congress stages walkout over MSP issue

The principal Opposition party, the Congress, walked out of the House after its calling attention notice seeking legal guarantee to farmers’ demand of minimum support price (MSP) was not accepted for discussion in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the issue falls in the ambit of the Centre, evoking strong reaction from the Congress.

In its notice sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, the Congress had urged that the House adopt this resolution on making MSP legally enforceable to mitigate the “misery and distress of farmers”.

“To address farmers’ concerns and make agriculture a viable proposition, it is imperative that the sale of farmers’ crops at MSP is made a legally-enforceable right,” the Congress had said in its notice.

After the speaker announced that the notice has been rejected, Congress MLAs trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans. After a brief protest, Congress legislators staged a walkout and rejoined the House proceedings.

Unanimity over naming Hisar airport

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday unanimously agreed to name the airport in Hisar as Maharaja Agrasen Airport.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala moved a resolution in the assembly in this connection which the members present in the House backed unanimously. As per the resolution, the Union ministry of civil aviation will be requested to designate the civil airport of Hisar as Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

Meanwhile, the deputy CM informed the House that a 9km-long elevated road will be constructed in Hisar on the main Delhi road.

He said a detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed elevated road is being prepared and the work will start as soon as the DPR is finalised in 2022.

Encroachment on HSVP land

About 663 acre land of the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in different sectors of Gurugram is under encroachment, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal informed the House on Tuesday.

As Dalal was responding to a question of Rakesh Daultabad about HSVP land encroached upon in Gurugram, speaker Gian Chand Gupta said he is also aware of how the encroachment on the HSVP land has been on the rise and asked the minister to take some effective steps.

Dalal said the responsibility of the officer concerned will be fixed if there is encroachment in the area under his supervision. The officer concerned will have to submit a report every month that no encroachment has taken place in the area, Dalal said.

The minister said of the total 663 acre encroached land of the HSVP in Gurugram, cases are pending in various courts related to 466 acre while the remaining 197 acre has been encroached upon.

He said so far, 172 acre land has been freed from encroachment. He said after removing all encroachments, the HSVP will prepare a plan to auction that land.

Covid vaccination

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said till December 16, at least 92% people (above 60 years) have received the first dose, while 69% have received both the doses.

In the 45-60 year age bracket, 88% people were administered the first dose and 61% both the shots.

He said 90% population between 18 to 44 years have been administered the first dose and 49% second dose as well.

‘False propaganda regarding shifting of milk plant’

Haryana cooperation minister Banwari Lal said a false propaganda is being circulated regarding shifting of a milk plant from Ballabhgarh to Bawal. He said neither the plant nor the staff working in it will be shifted from Ballabhgarh.

The matter of shifting this plant out of the city on demand of people is under consideration and in future, if the land is identified around Ballabhgarh then that proposal will be considered, he said. As far as the matter of setting up of Bawal milk plant is concerned, it is under consideration, said an official spokesperson quoting the minister.

The minister reiterated that there is no proposal regarding shifting Ballabhgarh milk plant to Bawal or Rewari.

‘Over 25 lakh students are studying in govt schools’

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said at present, 53,68,539 students are studying in schools across state. While 25,30,868 students are studying in government schools, 28,37,671 are in private schools.

He said there are 24,867 schools in state (14,473 government and 10,394 private) including 137 Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools.

The minister assured the House that the students will not have to suffer academically due to shortage of teachers and that the vacant posts will be filled at the earliest.