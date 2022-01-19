Haryana vigilance arrests HCS officer in bribery case

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amrinder Singh Manais, an HCS officer, accused of involvement in a bribery case while he was holding additional charge of district transport officer, Ambala during the leave period of the regular incumbent.

The 2019 batch HCS officer, who holds additional charge of estate officer of Haryana Sehari Vikas Pradhikaran Kaithal, was arrested from his office in Kaithal’s mini-secretariat soon after he reached the office on Tuesday morning.

Deputy inspector general vigilance (Ambala) Ashok Kumar said the officer was arrested in a case of corruption during his previous posting in Ambala. As per an official communication sent to Haryana chief secretary’s office by the office of DIG (vigilance), the accused was arrested in a case registered on December 17 last year under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest was made following allegations by a Kaithal-based transporter Devraj, who accused Manais and other officials of taking ₹6.50 lakh to allow inspection-free movement of overloaded vehicles on highways. The matter was reported in September last year when Ambala DTO Gauri Midha was on leave and Manais, the then DTO of Panchkula, was given the additional charge of DTO Ambala temporarily.

Reacting to the complaint, the vigilance bureau had started an investigation and arrested Ambala-based agent Gurpreet Singh, assistant sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, who was posted in the DTO’s inspection team, and DTO’s driver Karanvir Shergill in the case. Later, ASI Jaspal Singh agreed to become a witness in the case and recently named the then DTO for his involvement in the racket.

While giving this information, a vigilance bureau spokesperson said three accused who had been arrested in the case had disclosed the modus operandi adopted by the accused officer in the scandal.

During investigation, sufficient evidence has come on records to show that after taking over charge, the accused HCS officer had established a network of subordinate officials and agents and obtained illegal gratification through them for allowing overloaded vehicles to ply in his jurisdiction, following which, the arrest was made on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said, “The probe will further help in getting to the bottom of the matter and the possibility of involvement of other accused cannot be ruled out. Strict action will be taken against all culprits as per law.”