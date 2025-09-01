Haryana villages mobilise relief for flood-hit Punjab

As floods wreak havoc across Punjab, villages in neighbouring Haryana have come forward in solidarity, pooling together money, food, medicines, and fodder to support affected families. Residents of Bawani Khera in Bhiwani sending food, medicines, and fodder to support the affected families in Punjab. (HT Photo)

In Rohtak’s Meham, residents of Madina village collected ₹2 lakh in voluntary donations. “We are in constant touch with farmers in Punjab. They have stood with people across the world in tough times, and now it’s our turn to stand with them,” said Pradeep Dangi. The money will be used to buy ration, sanitary pads, mattresses, and medicines, while more villages are being approached to join the effort.

From Bawani Khera in Bhiwani, 25 villages under Sarv Jateye Jatu Khap-84 have started collecting grain, fodder and contributions from each household. “Trolleys loaded with supplies will leave for Gurdaspur, Moga, Fazilka and Muktsar on Monday. Punjab is like our elder brother—we are even ready to share our harvest to ensure no one is left hungry,” said Captain Bhim Singh, the khap president.

In Dhanana village of Bhiwani, farmer leader Ajit Ghangas said one panchayat had gathered 80 quintals of wheat, five trolleys of fodder, and ₹80,000 in cash. “Even in heavy rains, our teams are working. Wheat will be milled into flour packets so it can be directly distributed in Punjab,” he said.

Ujhana village in Jind too has sent help. Former sarpanch Satbir Saini shared that villagers contributed 150 quintals of wheat, handed over to Punjab’s gurdwaras, along with trolleys of fodder. “Punjab farmers fed us during the farmers’ stir. Today, it is our duty to make sure not a single Punjabi sleeps without roti,” he said.