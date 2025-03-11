Haryana: Woman, 2 aides caught for honeytrap, extortion

The Jind police have arrested a widow and her two associates for allegedly honeytrapping men and extorting money by threatening to implicate them in false rape cases. The accused in police custody in Narwana on Monday. (HT photo)

The gang was busted when the woman, who was married in a village in Jind, demanded ₹8 lakh from a Hisar-based man in lieu of withdrawing a rape complaint that she had filed in Sadar Narwana police station on January 8 this year.

Jind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amit Bhatia said the woman was arrested from a shop in Narwana while accepting ₹8 lakh on March 8. “The mother of the Hisar-based man told cops during probe that the widow had implicated her son in a false rape case and that she was demanding ₹8 lakh to take back the complaint. The victim’s mother further informed that ₹1 lakh had been given in advance. We laid a trap and arrested the woman and her cousin Balinder Singh of Kasoon village in Jind while accepting ₹8 lakh,” the DSP said.

Her another aide, Jasmer, was also arrested. According to the DSP, during questioning, the woman informed that she had been running the honeytrap racket with three aides. The third accused, Sandeep, is absconding, DSP Bhatia said.

Regarding their modus operandi, the police said the women used to take lift randomly from car-borne men, befriend them and later blackmail them to extort money while threatening to file fake rape cases.

The police said the woman targeted a youth in his 20s and extorted ₹5 lakh from him to take back a rape complaint. In the second case, she sought lift from a man for Narwana in Jind. The duo exchanged phone numbers and started frequently meeting each other. Four months later, she approached the police and filed a rape case that she withdrew after taking ₹8 lakh from the man, the police informed.

In the third case, she sought mobile from a man and dialed her own number. After getting his number, she started chatting with him on WhatsApp. According to her modus operandi, she filed a police complaint and later took ₹6 lakh to strike a compromise, the police added.