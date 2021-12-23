Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Woman among 2 held for duping army job aspirants

The investigators claimed that the accused were active for the past couple of months and have duped 280 aspirants across Haryana of ₹6 crore
Two people, including a woman, have been arrested by the CIA of Karnal police for allegedly duping youths on the pretext of helping them get jobs in the army.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KARNAL: Two people, including a woman, have been arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Karnal police for allegedly duping hundreds of youths on the pretext of helping them get jobs in the army.

The accused have been identified as Parvesh Devi of Karnal’s Gharaunda town and Manjur Ahmad Ganni of Jammu and Kashmir. Manjur was carrying a reward of 25,000 on his head.

The investigators claimed that the accused were active for the past couple of months and have duped 280 aspirants across Haryana of 6 crore.

Deepender Rana, in-charge of the CIA-I sad the police had a got a complaint from a man, who runs a coaching academy in Ambala, against Pravesh Devi, accusing her of duping several candidates of his academy on the pretext of helping them in the selection. She, along with Manjur, used to take around 4 lakh per candidate and even provided fake joining letters to several candidates, claimed the police.

Following the complaint, the police arrested her from Kurukshetra on December 18 and during the interrogation, she revealed that she was working with Manjur and police also arrested him on Wednesday.

