Haryana: Woman back from Canada tests positive for Omicron

Chandigarh: A Canada-returned woman admitted in a Faridabad hospital in Haryana has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. She is the first confirmed case of Omicron variant infected patient in Haryana.

Health minister Anil Vij on Wednesday told the state assembly that the woman, who returned from Canada on December 13, tested Covid positive on December 14. Subsequently her sample was sent for whole genome sequencing and she was found infected with Omicron variant on December 20.

Her two primary contacts, mother and aunt, have also tested Covid positive but the results of their genome sequencing are awaited. The three have been quarantined at a private healthcare facility in Faridabad.

Replying to a calling attention notice, Vij informed the House that as per the list of international passengers shared by the airport authority, 22,918 international passengers have been taken under surveillance and 17,933 have been tested. Samples of persons found positive have been sent for genome sequencing

Officials said that three international travellers, whose final destination was Gurugram, were tested Covid positive with Omicron variant. However, none of them have travelled to Gurugram and were quarantined in Delhi hospitals.

Portugal-returnee Karnal man tests +ve for Omicron

KARNAL: A 33-year-old fully vaccinated man, who returned from Portugal last week, has been infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and is the first case of Karnal district.

The district health department said infected person belongs to Barani village of Nilokheri block has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Covid-19 hospital of the KCGMC and has no symptoms.

Karnal civil surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma said that the patient was immediately isolated as he had returned from the high-risk country.

He said his Covid-19 report came as positive on December 18 and he was kept in the isolation ward since his arrival, adding that his sample was sent to Delhi to determine the variant which came as positive of Omicron.

His six-year-old son also tested positive of Covid 19 and he has been admitted to the isolation ward. His sample will also be sent for the Omicron test.