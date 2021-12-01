Haryana-born German MP meets Khattar

A German delegation led by Haryana-born Rahul Kumar, who is a member of Parliament in Germany, met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday. Born in Alhar village of Jagadhari, Kumar created history in 2021 when he was elected as parliament member in Frankfurt, Germany.

An official spokesperson said both sides discussed possibilities of collaboration between Haryana and Germany in areas of skilling, youth exchange, technology and start ups. The chief minister appreciated the German way of dealing with climate change and directed his officials to study how Haryana can benefit.

Other stories in brief:

Agri investors, FPOs sign MoUs in Haryana

Chandigarh Twenty-nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between agriculture sector investors and farmer producer organisations (FPO) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday. The CM said these companies will link the FPOs directly to the market and that they will not need to sell their products in mandi or other places. These companies will directly procure fruits, vegetables and honey from farms, he said. Buyers will also benefit as the prices in the market will also be lower, said the CM. Agriculture minister JP Dalal said 599 FPOs have been formed in the State and near 78,000 farmers have been linked with these FPOs. Under the new FPO policy, efforts will be made to reach the target of setting up 1,000 FPOs by 2022. As many as 16 lakh farmers of the state will be connected with these organisations, Dalal said.

Haryana police arrest 6 persons for drug peddling

Chandigarh Haryana Police arrested six persons, including a woman, on the charges of drug-peddling and seized 1-kg opium, over 36-kg ganja and more than 2-kg chura post in separate cases in Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Bhiwani districts.