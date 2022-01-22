Haryana-Himachal sign MoU for construction of dam to revive Saraswati river

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the extinct Saraswati river will get revived with the construction of Adi Badri dam. The area will also get developed as a pilgrimage site.

The CM said this while speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Himachal Pradesh for construction of a dam at Adi Badri.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and his Himachal counterpart Ram Subhag Singh signed the MoU for construction of the dam in the presence of Khattar and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Khattar said due to construction of Adi Badri dam, 20 cusec water will flow continuously in Saraswati river throughout the year.

Khattar said the presence of Saraswati river has been proved through satellite. For conducting research on it, a chair has been set up at the Kurukshetra University. Besides, the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board has also been established.

The Haryana government has notified an area of 200km from Adi Badri to Ghaggar river via Kaithal for Saraswati river. Its mention can be found in the revenue records. Khattar said this dam will be built on 31.66 hectare in Himachal Pradesh and an amount of ₹215.33 crore will be spent.

Khattar said the objective of this project is to revive Saraswati as well as increasing the groundwater level. With commissioning of the dam, the flood situation arising out of excessive rainfall during rainy days will also be dealt with. The lake being built near it will also promote tourism.

The Haryana CM said with construction of Adi Badri Dam, the area around it will also develop as a pilgrimage site. He said the area from Kalka to Kalesar is important from the tourism point of view. Many religious and tourist places fall in this area including Adi Badri, Lohagarh, Kapal Mochan, and Mata Mantra Devi.

Khattar said many projects will be worked out in collaboration with Himachal including the construction of a dam at the Hathnikund barrage.

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said Adi Badri dam will meet the requirement of irrigation and drinking water for both the states. Compensation will be given to people whose land will be used for construction of the dam, he added.

Thakur said in the coming days, foundation stone of the dam will be laid after completing all formalities related to the project. Governments of both the states are also preparing a roadmap for many other projects together.