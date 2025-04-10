Haryana’s agri minister seeks Israel’s cooperation to implement modern techniques in horticulture

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday held a meeting with an Israeli delegation at the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Indo-Israel Project at Gharounda in Karnal. Earlier, the high-level delegation led by Israel’s Agriculture and Food Security minister Avi Dichter was welcomed along with the Israel’s ambassador to India Reuven Azar, deputy director general Foreign Trade and International Cooperation Yakov Poleg and others. (HT File)

Rana requested the delegation to demonstrate the new technologies developed at the centre in the last 14 years, and sought cooperation to develop modern techniques like hydroponics, aeroponics in horticultural farming.

He said that five out of six centres under the Indo-Israel Agriculture Scheme aimed at promoting horticultural techniques in Haryana have been inaugurated and one more centre will be inaugurated soon.

“The technical expertise, innovation and practical solutions shared by Israel have played an important role in improving the productivity and sustainability of horticultural practices,” he added.

Earlier, the high-level delegation led by Israel’s Agriculture and Food Security minister Avi Dichter was welcomed along with the Israel’s ambassador to India Reuven Azar, deputy director general Foreign Trade and International Cooperation Yakov Poleg and others.

The delegation visited the polyhouse along with Haryana additional chief secretary (Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department) Raja Sekhar Vundru and other department officials.

At the meeting, Israel’s Agriculture minister emphasised on vertical farming in view of the decreasing agricultural land and increasing water crisis.

He said that water can not only be saved through vertical farming, but production can also be increased by using modern techniques.