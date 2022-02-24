Haryana’s financial management best among states: Khattar

Claiming that Haryana’s financial management is best among all states, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said it was the government’s most crucial responsibility to manage public money properly.

The CM, who was laying the foundation stone of Vitt Bhawan in Panchkula, said though revenue collection had dipped during the coronavirus period and an additional expenditure of ₹1,500 crore was also incurred, the state government’s financial management was appreciated by the Centre.

“The finance department is the backbone of the government, and those with strong financial management will surely climb the ladder of success,” Khattar said, emphasising on the need to check corruption and tax evasion.

The Vitt Bhawan, which is being built in Panchkula at a cost of ₹80 crore, will house different branches of the finance department.

Opposition presented fudged figures

Accusing the opposition of presenting incorrect figures regarding the debt accrued by the government, he said in 2014 when the BJP assumed power, the state had a debt of ₹98,000 crore, while the Opposition used to claim it to be ₹61,000 crore.

“During 2014-15, the government had a debt ₹71,000 crore, while the electricity department owed ₹27,000 crore. The government absorbed the ₹27,000 crore debt, pushing the figures to ₹98,000 crore,” he said.