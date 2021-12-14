Haryana’s Gurugram, Ambala top in administering both Covid vaccine doses, Nuh, Hisar lag behind

Haryana has administered more than three crore doses of coronavirus vaccine to its population, including about 1.89 crore first doses. As per the vaccination data, the state health department has inoculated 92% of the state’s 2.04 crore eligible population with the first dose and 55% eligible population with both the doses.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula and Ambala are the top four districts having achieved more than 100% administration of the first dose. Three districts, Gurugram (96% vaccination), Ambala (88%) and Charkhi Dadri (81%) are the top three ranked districts in terms of administering both the doses.

The laggard districts in terms of administering the first dose are Nuh (63% vaccination), Jind (75%), Palwal and Hisar (78% each).

Nuh (13%), Hisar (37%) and Fatehabad (38%) figured as the bottom three districts in terms of administering both the doses.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said emphasis is being laid on stepping up administration of the second dose in a campaign mode.

“The Haryana chief minister has directed the deputy commissioners that the entire eligible population should be inoculated with the second dose by December 31,” Arora said.

Active infection count reaches 219

Data shows that the active case count on Monday was 219, with 10 districts reporting zero active infections. Only Gurugram (99), Faridabad (41) and Panchkula (33) have active cases in double digits.

Statistics show that while the number of infections reported from 22 districts has gone up from 108 to 200 in five weeks from November 8 to December 12, experts said the increase is not alarming.

“Statistically speaking, five districts have reported a negative growth rate in the last two week. Gurugram and Faridabad districts which have the maximum active case count have registered a growth of 31% and 28%, respectively, in the last two weeks,” said a health official.