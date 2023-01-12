Has Rahul sought forgiveness for 1984, asks Shiromani Akali Dal

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana said that instead of indulging in political stunts, he should tell Punjabis if he had sought forgiveness for the 1984 attack on Darbar Sahib, which was ordered by his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, as well as for massacre of Sikhs in Delhi and across the country.

“The Congress party continued to protect its leaders who had murdered Sikhs in cold blood on the streets of Delhi. In such a scenario, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mere photo opportunity for Rahul, who was using it to uplift his sinking political fortunes,” Romana said.

Before the start of the Punjab leg of his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul had offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. Romana also asked Rahul to clarify his stance on the SYL canal. Romana said Rahul should tell whether he agreed with the sentiments of Punjabis that the SYL Canal should not be built and whether he opposed old orders allocating Punjab river waters to other states unilaterally. “He should also tell Punjabis his stand on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab as per the 1985 Rajiv-Longowal accord, which had been approved by the parliament,” he added.