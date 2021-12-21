Have a way with words? Must be a cruciverbalist

A friend called me up one morning and said at the outset, “I’ve come across a new word: Cruciverbalist. I couldn’t get it, so she repeated, “It is cruci and verbalist, and that is you!”

“Cruciverbalist? Never heard of it before. And what has it to do with me?” I wondered. Before she could explain it, my mind was running fast, ‘cruci’ is generally associated with crucifying or crucifixion and verbalist stands for a person who uses words skilfully. Does she mean I crucify or irritate people with my verbal skills or verbosity? I tried to deconstruct the word myself.

“It means a crossword aficionado, and that is you,” she said with a laugh. Oh my God! I felt like being honoured with a great title. Such a grandiloquent word for such a simple activity.

Yes, I am a die-hard cruciverbalist. When and how I got obsessed with words, I can’t recollect; but it has stayed with me for decades now. Perhaps, while preparing for competitive exams in my younger days, solving anagrams and other word puzzles for mental ability tests, I caught this fever, chronic and incurable, and highly contagious, which got stronger with every passing day. Now nothing can miss my eye which has even a semblance of a crossword puzzle or a word game, and in any form whether it’s in a newspaper or magazine or on an online app. The very sight of the crossword gives me the itch to lay my hands on it as soon as possible.

Equipped with my weaponry, a pencil, an eraser, and a sharpener that occupies a permanent place in the handbag as well as at my bedside, I take it head-on, like a bull by its horns. My day starts with the morning cuppa and the two newspapers that we subscribe to. After finishing with my favourite articles; the next half an hour is booked for the crossword puzzles before I can think of breakfast for the family! If my hosts find their newspaper assaulted, tampered with, and marked with pencil, they should take it as a part of the price they have to pay for having me as their guest.

Once, doing the crossword while travelling in a bus, a young college boy sitting next to me peeped over the newspaper, thought for some time, scribbled something in his notebook, counted on his fingers, and said very politely, “Auntie, I think 5-across should be ‘chopper’ for helicopter.” See! This is how it gets contagious.

But one can’t be 100% successful in solving these puzzles. Let me confess that as mobiles are so handy these days, sometimes I do check the right words online. I may not come out as an honest player, but I come across so many new words, some of which I had never heard before.

Am I sounding like a cruci-verbalist?

No....no, I’m just a cruciverbalist!

The writer is a Patiala-based retired associate professor in English