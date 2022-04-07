Hawala racket: J&K Police issue lookout notice against ex-minister
The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media.
In a press communique, Kalpana K, field director, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo. “This is fake news that is being circulated to spread fear and panic among the general public. The animals of Zoo Chhatbir are being handled very carefully and in a modern and scientific manner as per directives of the Central Zoo Authority, government of India,” the statement said.
She said that Chhatbir zoo was a popular tourist spot in North India and Punjab and action will be taken against those deliberately tarnishing its name without establishing facts.
She said that the general public should not believe such fake news, refrain from spreading rumours on social media platforms and contact 6239-526-008 in case of any doubt.
‘Over 60% of Delhi’s 5.5k traffic cops suffer from hypertension’
Nearly 60% of the 5,500 traffic police personnel in Delhi suffer from hypertension, 20% have diabetes and 10% have hearing problems, according to their medical check-up reports conducted by the Delhi Police in February this year. Senior officers privy to the details of the check up said direct exposure to air and noise pollution, job stress and irregular sleep were some of the reasons cited for these medical conditions.
Doctor on a mission: Pedalling to spread health awareness
MEERUT The theme of this year's World Health Organisation Day, celebrated every year on April 7, is 'Our Planet, Our Health.' It aims to direct global attention towards the well-being of the earth and he human beings living on it. According to Dr Nausaran, awareness can save people from many deadly diseases by taking preventive measures and treatment in time. Dr Nausaran has also undertaken many cycle expeditions to spread such awareness.
5-yr-old boy dies, sister injured after attack by stray dogs
LUCKNOW A minor boy died and The victim, Reza, 5's sister was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Musahibganj area of Thakurganj here on Wednesday. The victim, Reza, 5, was taken to the KGMU's Trauma Centre by his kin and neighbours, but he succumbed to injuries while Jannat Fatima, 8, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the hospital in a serious condition.
Residents of Vipul Lavanya condo to get an alternative access road soon: DTCP
More than 500 families living in Vipul Lavanya condominium in Gurugram are likely to have an alternative access road to the condominium soon, said the officials on Wednesday. The residents of Vipul Lavanya have alleged that “despite having a three-way road access to the colony, they have been facing issues in commuting, as the main 24-metre road was blocked a few months ago and the other roads are also in poor condition”.
