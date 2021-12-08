HC allows divorce plea of Punjab man to give ‘positive environment’ to kids

Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed the divorce plea of a Punjab man to give “positive environment” to two children, one living with the father and the other with mother.

“The element of marriage, which has become dead, will result in further loss to both the children. It is a right time if both the children meet with each other in a positive environment as the parents are finally independent. The element of silence between the parties will result into mental cruelty to the children, as both the siblings cannot meet with each other. Mental cruelty will blend with irretrievable and dead marriage is a good ground to grant divorce to the parties,” the bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Archana Puri observed.

In the case in hand, the husband had sought quashing of January 2019 judgment passed by a Sangrur court seeking dissolution of marriage on the ground of cruelty and desertion.

The couple got married in April 2005. Their elder son, who is suffering with blood cancer, is living with the husband and minor son with the wife. Both of them are government schoolteachers and developed differences sometime in 2007, which resulted in the wife opting to live separately with younger son in 2011.

The husband had termed the wife short-tempered, habitual of leaving her matrimonial home, quarrelling with him and his parents and even the ill child. While the wife had claimed that she was turned away by the husband.

The lower court had dismissed his plea holding that grounds of cruelty and desertion do not stand proved on record.

In high court, the wife had deposed that she was not ready for divorce with mutual consent. The high court sent matter for mediation, but no positive outcome was coming.

The court had to decide whether the husband can get divorce when wife who is staying away for the last 10 years and is still not ready to give mutual divorce and whether, this behaviour in dead marriage or irretrievable broken down the marriage, can be considered as act of mental cruelty towards the husband.

The court found that despite illness, the child living with his father has done academically well, which showed father’s dedication. But he did not make any effort to meet his second child all the while. However, after hearings, the court found that the husband and wife cannot stay together.

The court observed that if the appeal filed by the husband is dismissed, he will face mental agony with his son, who is ill and requires repeated checkups and treatments from various hospitals, expenses of which are also being borne by the father.

“If the parents are not granted divorce, then both the children will not be able to meet each other in a positive environment. This will further result in cruelty because of the rigid attitude in giving divorce,” the court said, adding that now, the parents can plan shared parenting so both the children can meet with each other being real brothers and interact with each other.

The court allowed the plea, directing the husband that he would make a fixed deposit of ₹5lakh in the name of the minor son living with his wife.