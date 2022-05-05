HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state.

The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged.

“We had told the court that it was a constitutional amendment. The presumption remains that it is valid, unless, declared otherwise by court. So, the court has allowed us to conduct elections, which, however, would be subject to final outcome of writ petitions in the high court,” said additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court.

Detailed order on Wednesday’s proceedings is awaited.

Mittal said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won’t hold elections.

However, in September 2021, it changed its stand and said it intended to hold panchayat elections in a phased manner.

The then director general, development and panchayats department, Ramesh Chander Bidhan, in an affidavit, had told court that earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process of election could not be initiated. However, as now the situation has improved, and in view of the provisions of Article 243E of the Constitution and Section 3 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, the government and state election commission intended to hold elections.

As per the Act and Article 243E, election should be held within six months from the date of dissolution of panchayats. The term of panchayats got over in February 2021.

The law in question was passed in December 2020 in the state assembly, providing 50% reservation to women in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). It was notified in April 2021.

The plea alleges that the amendment restricts women candidates from contesting from odd-numbered wards, that are otherwise open, and general wards. Hence, it is discriminatory.

There are some petitions against reservation roster to some categories and the manner in which reservation for backward classes is to be carved out.

As per government stand in high court in September 2021, in the first phase elections to gram panchayats are proposed to be held and thereafter, in the second phase elections for panchayat samitis and zila parsihads.

