HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state.
The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged.
“We had told the court that it was a constitutional amendment. The presumption remains that it is valid, unless, declared otherwise by court. So, the court has allowed us to conduct elections, which, however, would be subject to final outcome of writ petitions in the high court,” said additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court.
Detailed order on Wednesday’s proceedings is awaited.
Mittal said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won’t hold elections.
However, in September 2021, it changed its stand and said it intended to hold panchayat elections in a phased manner.
The then director general, development and panchayats department, Ramesh Chander Bidhan, in an affidavit, had told court that earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process of election could not be initiated. However, as now the situation has improved, and in view of the provisions of Article 243E of the Constitution and Section 3 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, the government and state election commission intended to hold elections.
As per the Act and Article 243E, election should be held within six months from the date of dissolution of panchayats. The term of panchayats got over in February 2021.
The law in question was passed in December 2020 in the state assembly, providing 50% reservation to women in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). It was notified in April 2021.
The plea alleges that the amendment restricts women candidates from contesting from odd-numbered wards, that are otherwise open, and general wards. Hence, it is discriminatory.
There are some petitions against reservation roster to some categories and the manner in which reservation for backward classes is to be carved out.
As per government stand in high court in September 2021, in the first phase elections to gram panchayats are proposed to be held and thereafter, in the second phase elections for panchayat samitis and zila parsihads.
-
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
-
Free of cost precautionary dose rolled out by Haryana govt
The Haryana health department on Wednesday rolled out the administration of precautionary dose to fight Covid-19 for the 18-59 age group free of cost at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). A total of 22,137 precautionary doses, including for the 60-plus age category were administered on Wednesday. Additional chief secretary, health Rajeev Arora said they were granted access to the CoWin portal by the Union health ministry from Wednesday.
-
Sedition complaint filed against MLA Aseem Goel for taking controversial oath at Ambala event
The assembly had collectively condemned the event that took place following a violent clash between two groups in Patiala. Last week, BJP MLA from Ambala, Aseem Goel and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees of an event of the Uniform Civil Code organised by Samajik Chetna Sangathan at Aggarwal Dharamshala.
-
AAP seeking one chance from Haryana residents, says MP Sushil Gupta
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP and AAP Haryana affairs in-charge Sushil Gupta said their government has changed the conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi and is seeking one chance from Haryana residents. Addressing a gathering at Assan village to welcome party's state youth wing president Arun Hooda, Gupta said they are spreading the party's ideology in every village, town and city in Haryana.
-
Police step up security in Hauz Qazi after ‘road rage’
Police stepped up security in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after three people were injured in a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, on the occasion of Eid. Police identified the three injured as Haseeb Ahmed (37), and his nephews Muzammil (18) and Mujassir (19). Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chuahan said that the three injured, residents of north-east Delhi's Jaffrabad, were visiting their relatives in Hauz Qazi for Eid on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics