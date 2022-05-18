HC allows Punjab to fill 6,635 ETT posts
The high court has allowed the Punjab government to make appointments on 6,635 ETT (elementary teacher training) posts, almost 10 months after the then Congress government had initiated the process in the run up to the assembly polls.
The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri vacated the stay imposed on October 29, 2021. The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts and the exam was conducted in October.
However, the high court had stayed the appointment process acting on the pleas from those who were qualified BEd teachers and had argued that in the past they have been considered for these posts including in an exam in 2020. The court had restrained the government from making appointments observing that third party rights would come into play if the appointment letters were issued.
The candidates, who had appeared in the exam and had qualified the written tests, had resorted to protests across the state ahead of assembly elections, pressing for their appointments.
During the hearing on May 16, the court was informed that recently the Rajasthan high court has passed an order, wherein the 2018 National Council for Teacher Education notification based on which the BEd candidates were claiming their eligibility had been quashed. The matter is now pending before the apex court and it has ordered that appointments be made subject to the final disposal of the case.
Taking note of the case pending before the apex court, the Punjab and Haryana high court observed that the stay order was only passed to protect the rights of the petitioners, who were claiming to be eligible as per the 2018 notification. Once the notification itself does not subsist, keeping in view the order of the Rajasthan high court, the stay order is liable to be vacated, it ordered.
It further observed that due to delay in appointment process, the interests of the candidates who are duly qualified, prima facie as per the terms of the advertisement, are being adversely affected since the recruitment process has now come to a standstill for over six months.
“The interest of the petitioners can be protected to the extent that stipulation can be mentioned in the appointment letters that their appointments shall be subject to the final decision of the writ petitions,” the bench recorded.
Nagaur murder: Rajasthan deputy chief whip’s brother, 4 others arrested
The Rajasthan police on late Tuesday night arrested the brother of deputy chief whip in the state assembly and Congress leader, Mahendra Choudhary, and four others in the alleged murder of a trader in Nagaur on Saturday, said police on Wednesday, ending the deadlock over the post mortem and other formalities. The police arrested Moti Singh Choudhary (62), brother of Congress MLA from Nawan, Mahendra Choudhary, his relative Kuldeep Singh (48), a native of Haryana, and four others, Firoz (42), Hanuman (50) and Haroon (40).
Aruna Shanbaug’s death anniversary: Activists demand better working conditions
Mumbai On the sixth death anniversary of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who was in a state of comatose for 42 years after being raped and strangled by a ward boy at the KEM Hospital, activists came together to demand better working conditions for female healthcare workers.
Cyber cops identify 15 fraudulent loan apps, seek their removal from app store
Mumbai: Acting on several complaints of harassment and threats made by fraudulent loan recovery agents to customers, including the one where a 38-year-old-man from Kurar, who fell prey to the scam and died by suicide, the Maharashtra cyber police has written to Google Play Store to remove 15 loan apps. Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Shintre, Maharashtra Cyber added that they have also made a checklist to guide the cyber crime police stations in investigating such cases.
‘Start student polls as per universities act’, demands state student body
Mumbai: In a bid to ensure that students get a say in the decision-making process to address various issues related to them on campus, several student bodies are demanding the reintroduction of student body elections in universities across the state. A delegation of students represented by the Maharashtra Students Union approached the state minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant with this request earlier this month.
3 fully grown trees cut down on Azam campus, institute calls it life-threatening
PUNE Three fully grown dense trees with huge branches were found chopped inside the high security Azam Campus on Monday prompting greens to raise an outcry over the issue. MCE Society president PA Inamdar, when contacted said, “The trees had grown old and it could have caused life-threatening accidents if they were not pruned.” However, the Pune Cantonment Board was unware of the incident.
